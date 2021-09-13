Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Live
Watch live: Chris Whitty hosts Downing Street press conference
13 September 2021, 15:07 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 16:10
Watch the Chief Medical Officer's press conference live here from 4pm.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty hosts a press conference from Downing Street from 4pm.
Read more: Covid vaccines to be offered to healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, Chief medics decide
The pair will confirm that the UK will vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds after reviewing reports from the JCVI.
Read more: Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
Watch the press conference live from 4pm here, on Youtube and on Global Player.