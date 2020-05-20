Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

At yesterday's press conference, Environment Secretary George Eustice called on furloughed workers to "lend a hand to help bring that harvest home" as he announced a major drive for farm workers to harvest fruit and veg.

Today's conference comes as people in England flocked to beaches as temperatures soared to their highest point this year.

Meanwhile, Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced they expect to lose at least 9,000 roles from their global workforce amid a reorganisation due to coronavirus.

READ MORE: Home Secretary Priti Patel says she would send her child back to school in June

READ MORE: Hundreds of motorists form huge queues as McDonald's reopens 39 drive-through branches

READ MORE: Superdrug first retailer to launch Covid-19 antibody tests