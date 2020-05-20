Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

20 May 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 20 May 2020, 17:00

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

At yesterday's press conference, Environment Secretary George Eustice called on furloughed workers to "lend a hand to help bring that harvest home" as he announced a major drive for farm workers to harvest fruit and veg.

Today's conference comes as people in England flocked to beaches as temperatures soared to their highest point this year.

Meanwhile, Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced they expect to lose at least 9,000 roles from their global workforce amid a reorganisation due to coronavirus.

READ MORE: Home Secretary Priti Patel says she would send her child back to school in June

READ MORE: Hundreds of motorists form huge queues as McDonald's reopens 39 drive-through branches

READ MORE: Superdrug first retailer to launch Covid-19 antibody tests

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn: US father and son arrested for helping fugitive Nissan boss flee Japan

Boris Johnson rejects calls to exempt foreign health workers from NHS surcharge

Coronavirus: More councils rebel over 'arbitrary' date for schools to reopen

Coronavirus: Glastonbury Fans urged to 'stay away from Worthy Farm' during lockdown

Man jailed for burglaries in south-west England after car stopped in Romania

The News Explained

Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

People sit in the sun in Battersea Park

Can I meet friends and family under the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has announced new rules on sitting in parks

New lockdown rules on exercise, parks and working: What the new guidelines say
NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app

NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app