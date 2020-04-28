Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

28 April 2020, 16:47

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Earlier today, the Health Secretary was grilled by LBC listeners this morning in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

He said he was he was “very worried” about a rare and potentially fatal new condition that has been identified in a very small number of children in the UK as a result of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Government changed its advice on the wearing of face masks, telling the public there “may be some benefit” in wearing them “in limited circumstances.”

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give Tuesday's press briefing
Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give Tuesday's press briefing. Picture: PA

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

MH17 crash: Russian general accused of authorising transfer of missile that downed passenger jet

Coronavirus: Scottish government recommends face coverings in shops and on public transport

'I watched her slip away': What it is like to lose a loved one to COVID-19

NHS worker stabbed to death days before funeral of father who had coronavirus

Will NHS contact-tracing app work? Experts reveal concerns

The News Explained

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?
What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?