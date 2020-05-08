Watch LIVE: the government's daily coronavirus update

8 May 2020, 16:32 | Updated: 8 May 2020, 16:52

The Environment Secretary George Eustice is to give the nation its daily update on the country's progress in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

In developments today, the UK looks likely to operate under slightly different lockdown rules next week after announcements by the leaders of the Welsh and Scottish Governments suggested deviation between nations.

An update to the nation is to be delivered by the Prime Minister at 7pm on Sunday evening.

There are also plans to ramp up the country's railways again as the measures on the lockdown are eased slightly.

Watch the press conference in full above from 5pm.

