Watch live from 8pm: Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Covid-19

Boris Johnson is to address the nation from 8pm tonight after issuing new rules around coronavirus in England.

The prime minister will make a televised address this evening and you can watch the whole thing here.

Watch his speech in full at the top of this page

Read more: Boris announces 10pm pub curfew

Read more: Gove says social mixing in workplaces must be 'restrained'

Read more: The latest updates LIVE