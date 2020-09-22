Watch live from 8pm: Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Covid-19

22 September 2020, 10:15 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 10:21

Boris Johnson is to address the nation from 8pm tonight after issuing new rules around coronavirus in England.

The prime minister will make a televised address this evening and you can watch the whole thing here.

Watch his speech in full at the top of this page

Read more: Boris announces 10pm pub curfew

Read more: Gove says social mixing in workplaces must be 'restrained'

Read more: The latest updates LIVE

