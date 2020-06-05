Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

5 June 2020, 16:36

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Downing Street conference comes as it was revealed the number of new coronavirus cases in England has more than halved in the last month, according to a new study.

Elsewhere, the Crown Prosecution Service has been asked to review evidence into the coronavirus-related death of railway worker Belly Mujinga in "recognition of wider public interest", British Transport Police have said.

Read more: Face masks on public transport: What are the new rules?

Read more: Most dental practices 'will not reopen on Monday due to lack of PPE'

Follow our live updates below...

