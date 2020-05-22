Watch LIVE: the government's daily coronavirus update

Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to update the nation later today on the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Patel is expected to offer clarity on government plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on passengers coming to the country.

You can watch her update above from 5pm today.

