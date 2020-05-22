Watch LIVE: the government's daily coronavirus update

22 May 2020, 16:01 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 16:40

Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to update the nation later today on the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Patel is expected to offer clarity on government plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on passengers coming to the country.

You can watch her update above from 5pm today.

Read more: Airline chiefs say quarantine will 'kill off' aviation

Read more: R-number between 0.7 and 1 for second week

Read more: Official Covid-19 death toll rises by 351

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Labour demands explanation after reports Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules

Aya Hachem: Two men charged with murder after teenager killed in shooting in Blackburn

Coronavirus: Founder wants 'politicised' Clap for Carers to end next week

Coronavirus: Two-week quarantines to be imposed on new arrivals to UK

Coronavirus: New COVID-19 test could make mass screening possible in 'weeks'

The News Explained

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like
Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

People sit in the sun in Battersea Park

Can I meet friends and family under the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has announced new rules on sitting in parks

New lockdown rules on exercise, parks and working: What the new guidelines say