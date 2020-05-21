Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

21 May 2020, 15:59 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 16:53

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to speak at 5pm
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to speak at 5pm. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The Health Secretary is expected to announce details at 5pm of the deal that has been agreed for antibody tests.

In other developments today, the Department of Health and Social care announced a future 338 deaths from coronavirus in the UK, bringing the official death toll in the crisis to 36,042.

Watch above from 5pm for today's update from the government.

