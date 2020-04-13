Live

Watch live: The government's coronavirus press conference

The government will deliver its latest updates on coronavirus. Picture: PA

The government will deliver the daily update on coronavirus later today - you can watch it here when it begins.

Today's press conference comes one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital following his battle with the virus.

The UK is entering its fourth week in lockdown and the government is due to decide later this week on whether there will be any changes to the restrictions.

