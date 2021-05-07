Live

Watch live: Grant Shapps leads holiday 'green list' press conference

7 May 2021, 16:05 | Updated: 7 May 2021, 17:00

By Asher McShane

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will update the nation at 5pm today where he is due to unveil the 'green list' countries which people can visit without needing to quarantine upon their return.

Mr Shapps will lead a briefing later alongside Dr Jenny Harries and Border Force director general Paul Lincoln.

Watch the update LIVE at the top of this page from 5pm.

READ MORE: Summer holidays: Which countries will be on the green list?

READ MORE: Holidaymakers to find out quarantine-free travel destination 'green list'

READ MORE: Under 40s to be given alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

