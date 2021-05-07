Live

Watch live: Grant Shapps leads holiday 'green list' press conference

By Asher McShane

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will update the nation at 5pm today where he is due to unveil the 'green list' countries which people can visit without needing to quarantine upon their return.

Mr Shapps will lead a briefing later alongside Dr Jenny Harries and Border Force director general Paul Lincoln.

Watch the update LIVE at the top of this page from 5pm.

