Watch LIVE: Health Secretary Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press briefing

8 February 2021, 15:31

By Megan White

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.

He will be joined by Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Director of Primary Care for NHS England.

The press briefing comes as Health Minister Ed Argar confirmed that there will be an amnesty on vaccinations for immigrants, telling LBC that Covid-19 "isn't interested in your immigration status".

Earlier on Monday, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi urged the British public to keep faith in the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab amid concerns about its effectiveness against the South African coronavirus variant.

Read more: Manchester students claim police are carrying out ‘random' Covid-19 checks in halls

Read more: 52 people fined during police Covid-19 raid on Merseyside gym

