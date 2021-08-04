Live

Watch Live: JCVI to deliver press conference on vaccinating children and young people

4 August 2021, 14:05 | Updated: 4 August 2021, 14:06

By Sophie Barnett

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam will lead a press conference on plans to extend the vaccination programme to children and young people. Watch it live here.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England is expected to announce the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's recommendation to roll out the coronavirus jabs to 16 and 17 year olds at 3.30pm today.

Prof Van-Tam is set to outline that healthy people of those ages will soon be offered doses, with their peers who have underlying health conditions putting them at higher risk of serious Covid infection having already had the chance to get jabbed.

Read more: 'Get vaccinated if you can': Sister's desperate plea after losing twin to virus

Read more: Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will deliver a press conference at 3.30pm
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will deliver a press conference at 3.30pm. Picture: Alamy

Under current advice, children aged 12 to 15 who have conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus can get the vaccine, as can people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person.

It means more people will get a chance to become protected from coronavirus with England having dispensed with most of its legal restrictions and Scotland set to move "beyond level zero" from Monday.

LBC was told by Universities Minister Michelle Donelan on Wednesday that advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) on over-16s being vaccinated was "imminent".

"We have, throughout this pandemic, always adopted what the JCVI have said," she said.

"They are independent of government, but they are some of the leading scientists in this area, so it is important that we listen to them."

She went on to say: "I look forward to hearing from the JCVI imminently on what their latest decision is."

Watch the press conference in full at 3.30pm at the top of this page.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Persian Gulf Tensions

Tanker ‘safe’ after hijack reported in Gulf of Oman

Maria Kolesnikova, foreground, and Maxim Znak

‘Freedom is worth fighting for’: Belarus activists on trial

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left

Head of World Health Organisation seeks Covid-10 vaccine booster moratorium
The Royals posted on Twitter: Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!

The Queen leads birthday wishes to Meghan Markle as she turns 40
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus sprinter arrives in Vienna after fleeing Olympic team officials
Fuel prices are at their highest since 2013.

Fuel prices reach eight-year high, RAC says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone
Scientists behind the React study also say cases are generally milder among those who are doubled jabbed

React study data 'supports' extending the vaccination programme to 16 year olds
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'No plans' for reciprocal charge as Brits face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area
Fiery clash with Green Party leader over Channel migrants arriving in UK

Iain Dale's fiery clash with Green Party's Sian Berry over Channel migrants arriving in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London