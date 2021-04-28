Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads No 10 briefing amid govt 'sleaze' accusations

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock is due to lead a Downing Street press briefing at 5pm, amid continued fallout over Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment and accusations of "sleaze".

The Health Secretary will want to focus on how the country is fighting the pandemic, with people aged 42 now able to get a jab.

However, his press conference comes as the Prime Minister and Government continue to take flak over their ties to businesses and the flat refurb.

The Electoral Commission has said an investigation into the renovation will take place as Boris Johnson insists he paid for it.

Mr Johnson continues to face questions about ministers' relationships with businesses after the David Cameron lobbying row and his texts to Sir James Dyson over the latter's employees' tax status.

It means Mr Hancock may be taking less questions about vaccines and facing more about the Government – just as Boris Johnson did earlier at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Watch Matt Hancock's press briefing at the top of this page