Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads No 10 briefing amid govt 'sleaze' accusations

28 April 2021, 16:19

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock is due to lead a Downing Street press briefing at 5pm, amid continued fallout over Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment and accusations of "sleaze".

The Health Secretary will want to focus on how the country is fighting the pandemic, with people aged 42 now able to get a jab.

However, his press conference comes as the Prime Minister and Government continue to take flak over their ties to businesses and the flat refurb.

The Electoral Commission has said an investigation into the renovation will take place as Boris Johnson insists he paid for it.

Mr Johnson continues to face questions about ministers' relationships with businesses after the David Cameron lobbying row and his texts to Sir James Dyson over the latter's employees' tax status.

It means Mr Hancock may be taking less questions about vaccines and facing more about the Government – just as Boris Johnson did earlier at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Watch Matt Hancock's press briefing at the top of this page

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arlene Foster has announced she will be stepping down as DUP leader and Northern Ireland's First Minister

Arlene Foster steps down as DUP leader and Northern Ireland's First Minister
Girl Scouts Alice Goerlich and Gracie Walker pose with a Wing delivery drone

Drones used to deliver Girl Scout cookies to people’s doorsteps in US
Brits could be allowed to travel abroad for holidays this summer

Covid passports: How would it work and which countries can Brits enjoy this summer?
Usman Khan during a 'thank-you' message for a Learning Together event in Cambridge in March 2019

London Bridge terrorist's family 'truly sad' about attack, inquest told
Battery-powered candles light the opera event in an underground car park in Chicago

Drive-through opera staged in underground car park

Fully vaccinated people can enjoy fewer restrictions in the US after official advice was given out

UK won't follow US in easing restrictions for vaccinated people, MPs told

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
Tax Payers to face Covid Marshal bill until 2023

Warning Covid Marshals could 'overstepping the mark' amid role extension to 2023
The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son
Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London