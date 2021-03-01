Live

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street Covid-19 news conference

By Joe Cook

Matt Hancock is leading a Downing Street news conference following the announcement that six cases of the Brazilian Covid-19 variant have been found in Britain.

The health secretary will address questions on the latest Covid-19 developments after the UK passed the milestone of vaccinating 20m people.

A search is underway to track down an individual who tested positive for the P1 Brazilian Covid variant. One of the six cases found in the UK has yet to be identified, as the test registration card was not completed.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC this morning that anyone who had a test on the 12th or 13th February and has not had their result back yet, should call 119.

However, in more positive news, Matt Hancock today announced that 90 percent of people aged 65 and above have now had their first vaccine.

Vaccine update:



- Over 𝟐𝟎 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 people have been vaccinated for COVID

- 𝟗 𝐢𝐧 𝟏𝟎 people aged 65+ have now had their first vaccine.

- From today, 𝟔𝟎 - 𝟔𝟑 year olds will receive their invite to get the jab.



THANK YOU to all involved. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 1, 2021

Over 20 million people have received their first dose in the UK, with 60 to 63-year-olds invited to get their jab from today.

Watch the full press conference from 5pm above.

