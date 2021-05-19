Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Covid-19 press conference

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock will host a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday amid continued fears about the Indian variant of coronavirus.

The Health Secretary will be joined at 5pm by the deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Dr Jenny Harries from the UK Health Security Agency.

They are expected to give an update on whether the variant impacts the effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

It is already known the Indian variant - also known as b.1.617 - is more transmissible than others but it is not yet know to what extent.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday at Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson said the latest data had given him "increasing confidence" the vaccines were working.

Watch the press conference LIVE at the top of this page.