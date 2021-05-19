Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Covid-19 press conference

19 May 2021, 17:09

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock will host a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday amid continued fears about the Indian variant of coronavirus.

The Health Secretary will be joined at 5pm by the deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and Dr Jenny Harries from the UK Health Security Agency.

They are expected to give an update on whether the variant impacts the effects of Covid-19 vaccines.

It is already known the Indian variant - also known as b.1.617 - is more transmissible than others but it is not yet know to what extent.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday at Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson said the latest data had given him "increasing confidence" the vaccines were working.

READ MORE: 'Increasing confidence' vaccines work against Indian variant

EXPLAINED: Can I holiday abroad and which countries are allowing Brits to enter?

READ MORE: LBC reveals over 100 flights from India landed in UK since country placed on 'red list'

Watch the press conference LIVE at the top of this page.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Palestinian walks by a building hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined to continue’ Gaza operation

Paul Mooney in Los Angeles in 2016

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney dies aged 79

Matt Hancock has announced a new trial testing third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine

Thousands to get third Covid-19 jab in new 'Cov-Boost' trial, Matt Hancock announces
Two chairs rest on the sand at a nearly empty beach in Albufeira, in Portugal’s southern Algarve region

EU takes step towards relaxing tourism travel for fully vaccinated visitors
An Israeli artillery unit fires towards targets in the Gaza Strip

Biden urges ‘significant de-escalation’ in Netanyahu call

Nick Adderley (left) has complained that many graduates entering the police have "no life experience". File image.

Recruits lack life experience and don't want to work nights, police chief says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
The caller explained why he thought Spain's lockdown was more effective

Caller explains why Spain's 'strict' lockdown is superior to the UK's
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London