Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock to lead coronavirus press briefing at Downing Street

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock is set to deliver a coronavirus press briefing at Downing Street later today - you can watch live here.

The health secretary is expected to make an announcement on testing at 5pm as he leads the event.

The Government last week hailed the mass testing pilot in Liverpool as a success and plans to combine this with a Covid-19 vaccine to get the virus under control and allow restrictions to be lifted by the summer.

There are hopes that a vaccine could begin to be rolled out by the end of this year, with reports on Monday suggesting the NHS is preparing to do so as early as this week.

The press conference follows a rocky day for No10 as the Prime Minister tries to convince dozens of his own backbenchers to support the latest coronavirus measures.

Downing Street was also made to reaffirm that rules also apply to celebrities after Rita Ora reportedly threw a birthday party at a restaurant and actor Laurence Fox boasted of having a "large group over to lunch".

Confusion also remains about what constitutes a 'substantial meal' at pubs and restaurants in Tier 2 after lockdown ends, with environment secretary George Eustice telling LBC today that a Scotch egg would meet the rules.

