Watch live: Matt Hancock leads coronavirus press conference

By Nick Hardinges

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has held the government's coronavirus press conference live from Downing Street.

The Cabinet minister began updating the nation on the coronavirus pandemic shortly after 5pm after it was revealed by Public Health England (PHE) that London now has the highest coronavirus rate in England.

Infection rates in the city are now at 191.8 per 100,000 people for the week of 30 November to 6 December, according to the weekly surveillance survey by PHE.

Meanwhile, official figures show the UK has recorded a further 20,964 daily cases of Covid-19 and another 516 coronavirus-related deaths.

