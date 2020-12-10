Watch live: Matt Hancock leads coronavirus press conference

10 December 2020, 16:51 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 17:45

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has held the government's coronavirus press conference live from Downing Street.

The Cabinet minister began updating the nation on the coronavirus pandemic shortly after 5pm after it was revealed by Public Health England (PHE) that London now has the highest coronavirus rate in England.

Infection rates in the city are now at 191.8 per 100,000 people for the week of 30 November to 6 December, according to the weekly surveillance survey by PHE.

Meanwhile, official figures show the UK has recorded a further 20,964 daily cases of Covid-19 and another 516 coronavirus-related deaths.

Read more: London 'has highest Covid rate in England' as concern grows over Tier 3

Watch: London 'going in wrong direction', warns Independent SAGE member

Latest News

Hancock announces immediate testing programme for pupils in London, Kent and Essex

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex
File photo: All Welsh secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from Monday.

Welsh secondary schools and colleges to move online from Monday as cases rise
Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen makes a statement at the Nobel Institute as part of the digital award ceremony for this year’s Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to UN’s World Food Programme

