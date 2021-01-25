Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street press conference

25 January 2021, 16:40 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 17:47

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Matt Hancock is leading the Downing Street coronavirus press conference - watch it live here.

The health secretary is speaking alongside England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and deputy director of the national infections service at Public Health England (PHE) Dr Susan Hopkins.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government will "look at the potential" of easing Covid-19 lockdown measures within the next few weeks.

Elsewhere, there is pressure growing on ministers to publish plans for reopening schools in England.

On Monday, a further 592 people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, taking the nation's death toll to 98,531. There have also been more than 7 million jabs given in the UK so far.

Read more: Govt will 'look at potential' of easing lockdown rules within weeks - PM

Read more: Moderna says its vaccine 'works against UK and South Africa variants'

