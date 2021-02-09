Watch: Matt Hancock updates Commons on quarantine hotel plans

9 February 2021, 12:28 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 12:59

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has updated the Commons on the government's plan for quarantine hotels.

The Cabinet minister began addressing MPs at around 12:30pm on Tuesday with the latest on the plans for quarantine hotels, which are set to come into effect from Monday.

During his statement, Mr Hancock confirmed contracts had now been signed with 16 hotels for 4,600 rooms and that anybody flouting or bending quarantine rules could face up to ten years in prison.

Prior to the announcement, the government had not signed any contracts with less than a week to go before the policy is introduced.

However, Environment Secretary George Eustice told LBC's Nick Ferrari earlier today he was "very confident" the 20,000 rooms needed will be secured on time.

Last week, the government confirmed quarantine hotels would commence on Monday 15 February - although the measure was announced two weeks ago.

Read more: All UK arrivals to 'undergo two Covid tests during quarantine'

Read more: Jonathan Van-Tam warns against booking summer holidays this year

Watch Matt Hancock's Commons statement live at the top of the page.

