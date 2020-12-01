Live

Watch LIVE: MPs debate ahead of Commons vote on Tier system

1 December 2020, 11:48

By Maddie Goodfellow

MPs are set to debate England's new tier system amid the threat of Tory rebellion and Labour abstaining from the vote - watch live from 12.45pm.

Boris Johnson's government is likely to win the vote on the new rules, which would see 99 per cent of England's population plunged into the toughest two levels of restrictions.

It comes after Labour was accused of "playing politics" after saying it would abstain from the vote.

Many Conservative MPs have also been left furious at the extent of the restrictions, with up to 70 saying they will vote against them.

Michael Gove this morning defended the tier system on LBC, saying the new tiers of Covid restrictions are necessary to stop the virus "running riot" over the winter.

Watch live at the top of the page.

