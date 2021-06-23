Live

Watch LIVE: Nadhim Zahawi delivers Downing Street press conference

23 June 2021, 16:30 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 16:41

By Emma Soteriou

Nadhim Zahawi is set to hold a Downing Street press conference on the vaccine rollout at 5pm. Watch it live here.

The Vaccines Minister will be joined by Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at Public Health England, and Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Director of Primary Care at NHS England.

Mr Zahawi will focus on the uptake of the vaccine across the country, it is understood.

All adults in England were invited to book their jabs on Friday, resulting in over a million bookings in just two days.

Three in five adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine.

Read more: Vaccines and testing could replace travel quarantine, Hancock tells LBC

Read more: Over 700,000 Covid jabs booked in a day as vaccine programme opens to those 18+

This comes after the Prime Minister delayed Freedom Day until 19 July, allowing for the vaccine rollout to catch up with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus has caused increased concerns for being even more transmissible.

The UK has 41 cases of the new variant, which the government and Public Health England are currently monitoring.

Watch Nadhim Zahawi's press conference at 5pm at the top of the page.

