Watch Live: PM to update nation on 'Freedom Day' in Downing Street press conference

12 July 2021, 14:56 | Updated: 12 July 2021, 16:42

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Downing Street press conference on 'Freedom Day' at 5pm today. Watch it live here.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation on the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, which will proceed from 19 July.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed the unlocking date in the House of Commons on Monday.

Ahead of the conference, Mr Johnson said England was "tantalisingly close" to step four but warned "the global pandemic is not over yet".

The decision to move forward with the roadmap was dependent on four tests: the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that vaccines are causing a reduction in hospital admissions and deaths, that infection rates do not risk a surge in admissions, and that no new variants of concern throw progress off track.

Read more: Sir Graham Brady urges PM to 'hold firm' with plans for July 19 unlocking

Read more: What did Boris Johnson announce about July 19? Key points the PM outlined

The lifting of restrictions on 19 July will mean the end of social distancing and legal requirements such as wearing face masks.

That said, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi revealed on Sunday that guidelines would be set out to ensure people remain cautious.

Watch Boris Johnson's Downing Street briefing at 5pm at the top of the page.

