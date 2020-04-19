Live

Watch live: the government's coronavirus press conference

19 April 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 19 April 2020, 15:01

Gavin Williamson is due to address the nation later
Gavin Williamson is due to address the nation later. Picture: PA

Watch the government's daily coronavirus press conference - the feed will appear here when it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to over 15,000 yesterday.

At yesterday's press conference, the government announced that councils must keep parks open wherever possible for the health of the nation.

