Watch Live: LBC's special coverage following the death of Prince Philip

9 April 2021, 14:48 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 14:57

WATCH LIVE: LBC's coverage after Buckingham Palace confirmed The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh LBC's Nick Ferrari and Shelagh Fogarty host a special show discussing the life of the Prince.

Earlier Buckingham Palace announced: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

