Watch LIVE: Priti Patel leads Downing Street press conference

By Megan White

Home Secretary Priti Patel will lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm - watch it live here.

She will be accompanied by Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, and Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS England regional medical director for London.

The press briefing comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "too early to say" when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

He said it is "absolutely crucial" to follow lockdown rules "in what is unquestionably going to be a tough few weeks ahead".

Mr Johnson spoke during a visit to Greater Manchester after Storm Christoph brought widespread flooding to the area.

Downing Street also refused to rule out the possibility of the lockdown continuing into the summer.

Ministers hope it will be the last national lockdown required during the pandemic.

