Watch LIVE: Shapps to scraps return quarantine for fully-jabbed travellers

By Will Taylor

Grant Shapps has announced that fully-vaccinated people will be able to travel to amber list countries without having to quarantine on return to England.

The news is a welcome boost to the struggling travel industry, which wants restrictions to be eased as England's lockdown comes to an end.

The Government has been using the traffic light system to identify which countries it considers high risk and rank them as green, amber or red.

Green list destinations do not need travellers to self-isolate upon return but it is expected fully-vaccinated people will be able to avoid isolating for 10 days when arriving back from the much larger list of countries designated as amber.

Arrivals from red list countries require a hotel quarantine when they arrive in the UK.

Watch Mr Shapp's announcement live in the Youtube link at the top of the page.