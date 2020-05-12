Live

12 May 2020, 16:37 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 16:48

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing, hosted today by Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Today's press conference is being hosted by Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the UK government furlough scheme will be extended until the end of October, with workers continuing to receive 80 per cent of their wages until August.

The government has also released guidance for those returning to work tomorrow, with commuters told to "wear face coverings, use contactless and avoid rush hour".

