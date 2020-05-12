Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing, hosted today by Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Today's press conference is being hosted by Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the UK government furlough scheme will be extended until the end of October, with workers continuing to receive 80 per cent of their wages until August.

The government has also released guidance for those returning to work tomorrow, with commuters told to "wear face coverings, use contactless and avoid rush hour".

READ MORE: Railway worker and mother-of-one dies of coronavirus after being spat on at work

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore receives Freedom of the City of London in virtual ceremony

READ MORE: Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalised after contracting coronavirus