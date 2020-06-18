Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Matt Hancock will lead today's press conference. Picture: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as the Government announced that it will abandon the development of the existing NHS coronavirus app and switch to a new system using Apple and Google.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has expanded its quantitative easing programme by injecting another £100 billion into the UK economy.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the country will move to Phase Two of lifting lockdown from tomorrow – but beer gardens are not included in the plans.

Follow our live updates below...