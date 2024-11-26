WATCH: Moment killer caught burning clothes on BBQ tells police 'fair enough' as they arrest him for murdering neighbour

Martin Montgomery, 31, killed his neighbour during a row. Picture: Norfolk police

By Henry Moore

This is the moment a murderer burning his blood-soaked clothes told police “fair enough” as they arrested him.

Martin Montgomery, 31, was apprehended by police in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk after kicking his neighbour, Nigel Mazs, to death during an argument.

Footage captured by police shows the killer tending to a barbecue behind a row of houses.

As smoke rises from the burning clothes, police tell Montgomery he is under arrest.

Coldley, he replies: "yeah, fair enough."

As the police officer reads Montgomery his rights, he asks: "Can I pick my phone up please boss."

The officer tells him they will sort that out in due time.

Approaching the pile of burning clothes, the cop says: "He's clearly burning clothing in the back garden which we've had to put out as well."

Montgomery was found guilty by a jury at Norwich Crown Court on November 22.

He was found to have killed Mazs during an argument over taking drugs in their communal stairwell.

In a fit of rage, Montgomery kicked Mazs, who then fell backwards and down a flight of stairs.

Police found the killer burning his clothes. Picture: Norfolk police

Bleeding heavily, Mazs fell unconscious before being taken from the scene by his friends.

He never regained consciousness and died 13 days later on December 22, 2023.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright, who led the investigation, said: “This was an unprovoked assault and the way that Montgomery showed no concern for his victim, a man he did not know, and continued to taunt and threaten him even after he had suffered such a catastrophic injury shows he is a dangerous individual who should be off the streets.”