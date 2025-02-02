Watch moment man gets fake 'sniper rifle' out in full camouflage gear at Elizabeth line station

A man at Whitechapel Station, on the Elizabeth line. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

Watch the terrifying moment a man gets out a fake 'sniper rifle' at Whitechapel station on the Elizabeth line while in full camouflage gear.

A man has been arrested after allegedly carrying a fake 'sniper rifle' at Whitechapel station, on the Elizabeth line.

The video shows the man getting the imitation weapon out of his backpack while waiting for the tube.

He then seems to point it at fellow passengers on the platform.

The British Transport Police have confirmed, on Wednesday, that they believed the video showed "a man with an imitation gun".

It is believed that the man was attending Comic Con, a comic book convention, in costume.

This is wild and very dangerous.



I remember officers shot an innocent Brazilian man after the 7th July bombings.



it is also illegal to have an airsoft gun in public without a reasonable excuse. pic.twitter.com/6kTRJpla2a — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 28, 2025

The British Transport Police told the Newham Reporter that a man has been arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The man arrested was in his 20s and from south London.

British Transport Police chief inspector, Martin Grayson, said to The Standard: "Every year around Comic Con, we receive reports from people who have been alarmed by weapons being carried on the train.

“We assess and respond to every call we receive about a weapon. A police response can cause disruption and alarm to passengers and, if it's a prop, may mean that you've kept us away from more important incidents.

“For your sake and that of everyone else on your train, no matter how unrealistic you think they look, please keep your prop weapons out of sight while travelling."