'Do you not know what quiet means?': Moment two women have hushed row over 'loud talking' in train's quiet carriage

2 February 2023, 18:06 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 19:12

A video shows the moment two women had an argument in hushed tones on a train, after one of them allegedly told off other travellers for talking too loudly in the quiet carriage.
A video shows the moment two women had an argument in hushed tones on a train, after one of them allegedly told off other travellers for talking too loudly in the quiet carriage. Picture: Callum Beeley

By Chris Samuel

Two women got embroiled in a hushed row on a train after one of them 'told off other travellers for talking too loudly' in the quiet carriage.

Callum Beeley, 29, was travelling to Penzance on Tuesday with sister Cara to see their mum when an argument started about passengers talking in the quiet section.

Mr Beeley, who works as a chef, started recording on his phone after a woman allegedly began shouting from the other side of the carriage and telling off other passengers for talking too loudly.

In the video, an unidentified woman is seen approaching Cara after reportedly shouting: "Do you not know what quiet means?" to another traveller who was talking to his friend.

Mr Beeley says Cara had just defended the man, who's out of shot, and said to the unnamed woman: "Who do you think you are?"

At the start of the clip, Cara is heard saying: "Get out of my face, honestly, get out of my face."

The woman then responds in hushed tones: "Don't try me, girl."

The bizarre encounter took place on the quiet carriage of a train.
The bizarre encounter took place on the quiet carriage of a train. Picture: Callum Beeley

Cara replies: "Don't you f***ing try me. Get out of my face. I don't know who you think you are."

The unnamed woman then responds: "I know who I am, this is a quiet carriage. Babies aside."

Cara retorts: "So what? You don't pay more for your 'quiet carriage'."

The woman then says: "Shut up. You are not allowed."

Cara laughs in disbelief at the comment and says: "Telling me to shut up? Who is this c***?"

The two women argued in hushed tones.
The two women argued in hushed tones. Picture: Callum Beeley

The woman starts to walk away from them, but turns back to see that Mr Beeley is recording her on his phone.

She then moves back towards the siblings and appears to try and grab the phone out of Mr Beeley's hand, saying: "Really?"

Cara replies: "Yes, really. I don't think so."

The woman then covers her face with her hand and says: "Excuse me, you have no right to record me."

To which Cara replies: "Yes you can record in public places."

Just before the clip finishes, Mr Beeley is heard agreeing with Cara, saying: "Yeah, you can."

The unnamed woman attempted to cover her face after realising she was being recorded.
The unnamed woman attempted to cover her face after realising she was being recorded. Picture: Callum Beeley

According to MailOnline, Mr Beeley later explained: "I started filming because I felt a bit anxious that something would happen, as I could feel tension in the air.

"I guess it serves as protection also to have evidence, but luckily it didn't go that far. I think I mainly felt a bit nervous. I don't really like confrontation, it is the last thing I'd expect on a train.

"This lady, I think, took the quiet carriage rules a bit too seriously because I always thought conversation was allowed.

It started with the lady shouting out: "Do you not know what quiet means?"

"The man sitting near us ignored her and kept talking to someone, so she then got out of her seat and told him to stop talking and to move if he wants to talk as she pointed in his face.

"The man didn't really say anything back to her, but my sister did which is when the lady then came over to us.

"She also complained to the train manager, saying she'd been assaulted, but nothing happened. After like half an hour she moved herself to the next carriage.

"We could hear the man's conversation but it wasn't overly loud. There is a difference between the quiet carriage and a library, you can't have total silence.

"The speaker announcing the stations is still loud."

A Great Western Railway spokesperson said on Thursday: "We ask customers in quiet carriages to keep the noise down and not make phone calls or play music loudly through their headphones.

"Of course sometimes passengers can occasionally find themselves in the quiet carriage without noticing the announcements or signs - we find a quiet, polite word generally resolves any problems.

"There may be occasions when this is not the case, and we would encourage passengers to speak to a member of staff to help resolve the situation."

