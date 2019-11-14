Watch: New John Lewis Christmas advert introduces dragon Excitable Edgar

This is the heartwarming new John Lewis Christmas advert, featuring an adorable dragon called Excitable Edgar.

The hotly-anticipated festive commercial is their first joint campaign with sister store Waitrose.

The advert, which went live on Thursday morning, tells the heartwarming story of a little girl called Ava and her friendship with a young dragon.

While the rest of the village prepare for Christmas along with their family and friends, Edgar can’t contain his excitement and finds it hard to control his instinct to breathe fire.

Edgar the dragon in the new John Lewis advert. Picture: John Lewis

After melting a snowman and bringing ice skating to a standstill, Edgar ends up destroying the annual dressing of the village Christmas tree by accidentally setting it on fire.

Convinced he’s ruining the festivities for everyone else, Edgar shuts himself in his house, but Ava is determined to make him feel loved.

Showing her best friend how much she cares, Ava presents Edgar with the perfect gift - a delicious Christmas pudding - which means he can finally put his fire breathing to good use.

Excitable Edgar peers through the door. Picture: John Lewis

The two minute and thirty second advert - which was filmed in Budapest in Hungary - is set to the iconic song ‘Can’t fight this feeling’ by REO Speedwagon and re-recorded by Dan Smith from Bastille.

John Lewis & Partners will feature a range of Excitable Edgar merchandise, including cuddly toys and cupcakes.