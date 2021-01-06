Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Watch: Police car rams dangerous driver during dramatic chase
6 January 2021, 17:13
This is the moment a police car rammed a vehicle being driven by a dangerous driver during a dramatic chase.
Michael Bellerby was arrested by officers who spotted him in the suburbs of Newcastle upon Tyne in the early hours of November 28 last year.
Video footage posted on Twitter by Northumbria Police shows them giving chase through the streets before ramming his car to stop it getting away.
He has been jailed for 22 months, the force said in a tweet.
It added: “A huge well done to officers who helped snare dangerous driver Michael Bellerby."