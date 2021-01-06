Watch: Police car rams dangerous driver during dramatic chase

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the moment a police car rammed a vehicle being driven by a dangerous driver during a dramatic chase.

Michael Bellerby was arrested by officers who spotted him in the suburbs of Newcastle upon Tyne in the early hours of November 28 last year.

Video footage posted on Twitter by Northumbria Police shows them giving chase through the streets before ramming his car to stop it getting away.

He has been jailed for 22 months, the force said in a tweet.

A mug shot of Michael Bellerby. Picture: Northumbria Police

It added: “A huge well done to officers who helped snare dangerous driver Michael Bellerby."