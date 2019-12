WATCH: Party leaders arrive at polling stations to cast their votes

On Election Day, the leaders of the main parties have arrived at their local polling stations to vote.

Boris Johnson arrived to vote with his dog Dilyn.

Jo Swinson cast her vote, arriving with her partner Duncan Hames.

Nicola Sturgeon cast her vote in Uddingston, Glasgow.

Jeremy Corbyn arrived at the polling station with his wife Laura Alvarez.