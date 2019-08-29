WATCH: Police Chainsaw Through The Front Door Of Home Linked To Drugs, Firearms and Illegal Gambling

29 August 2019, 12:05

The West Midlands Organised Crime Team swooped 14 addresses in a crackdown on drugs, drugs and illegal gambling in the area.

West Midlands police seized shotgun shells, imitation firearms, drugs and cash were seized from 14 addresses linked to organised crime and illegal gambling dens following a raid by the Organised Crime Team.

The team, which involved firearms officers, had to chainsaw through the door of a number of properties in the middle of the night.

Five homes in Birmingham were searched, as well as six rented units in Lozells, following tip offs that gang members were selling drugs, storing firearms and hosting illegal gambling nights.

Officers also found around 30 shotgun cartridges and two live rounds of ammunition. They also found three imitation firearms, including a realistic shotgun.

Three people who were found at the scene gambling and were arrested on suspicion of possession of the ammunition.

Superintendent Tom Joyce, who oversees the team, said, “We’ve taken ammunition and drugs off the streets of Birmingham today, as well as imitation firearms which are incredibly realistic."

“Our team works around the clock to disrupt and dismantle organised crime around Birmingham and we’ll relentlessly pursue those involved."

“Where we can, we’re showing young people the opportunities out there for them in education and employment as an alternative to guns, gangs and organised crime."

Watch the video at the top of the page...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Lego uses AI to translate instructions into braille for blind children
Jo Brand made the joke when talking about milkshake being thrown at Nigel Farage

Jo Brand's Controversial Battery Acid Joke 'Went Too Far', BBC Rules

Antibiotic resistance could kill us before climate change, warns country's top medical officer

Ruth Davidson: Outgoing Scottish Tory leader's Brexit message to MPs is 'vote for it'

'Worm robot' could be used to clear life-threatening blood clots

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know