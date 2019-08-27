WATCH: Police Find Huge Zombie Knife At Notting Hill Carnival

Police found the abandoned weapon after a large fight broke out at the carnival.

Police officers in London found a zombie knife left in the street after a fight at Notting Hill Carnival.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 7PM on Sunday after reports of a mass fight.

The group quickly dispersed once the police arrived, leaving the weapon in the street.

Footage from Notting Hill Carnival shows a police officer walking through the event carrying the knife to take away and forensically examine.

It was confirmed that one of the other men was carrying a machete.

No arrests have been made in relation to the weapon.

Police arrested 353 people across both days of Notting Hill Carnival, with almost half the arrests being drug related. Scotland Yard said 242 arrests were carried out on Monday, with 111 arrests the previous day.

Police found the zombie knife after a fight broke out at Notting Hill carnival. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police put a Section 60 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act on the carnival area due to "incidents of violence" across London in the days leading up to Notting Hill Carnival.

Notting Hill Carnival gold commander Dave Musker stated, "this seizure provides Carnival goers and the wider public an insight into my decision to authorise a Section 60."

"The use of this authority should provide reassurance to communities that we are constantly working to keep them safe and should send a clear message to those intent on bringing weapons to Carnival, that we will do everything in our power to stop them and arrest them."

"I want to emphasise that Section 60 is used as a preventative power."

Watch the video above...