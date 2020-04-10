Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

10 April 2020, 16:32 | Updated: 10 April 2020, 17:04

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as the Prime Minster was moved out of intensive care on Thursday night. he is said to be in "extremely good spirits".

During Thursday's press conference acting deputy and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pleaded with the public to stay inside and respect social distancing rules ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

