Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change

The stunt had never been attempted before. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A man has cycled across the blade of a wind turbine in order to raise awareness of climate change.

Ahead of UN climate change conference Cop26, Scottish pro-cyclist Danny Macaskill cycled across the turbine, a stunt which has never been attempted before.

He also did a series of tricks at a renewable energy factory, to demonstrate how much of the world's energy currently originates from renewable sources.

"It's so high up it doesn't feel high, it's unrealistically high up," Mr Macaskill said.

"I will say that fibreglass and bike tyres don't go that well together, it's slippy stuff.

"I made this film for Cop26 and I didn't realise how abundant renewable energy is ... It's a good feeling knowing renewable energy is taking off and the balance is changing.

"Hopefully the planet can start healing."

Read more: Eco mob are back: Insulate Britain threaten half-term road chaos

Read more: Woman dies and man injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on film set

Mr Macaskill completed 29 tricks for a film ahead of Cop26, representing the 29 per cent of the world's energy that is used every day from renewable sources.

The cycle across the wind turbine blade was the final stunt in the series.