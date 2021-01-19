Watch the moment police raid 'reckless' lockdown party and fine students

19 January 2021, 10:47

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police have released bodyworn video footage of the moment officers raided a 'reckless' student party in Bristol which was defying Covid rules.

When they arrived, officers said they found dozens of students partying in the halls, hanging out in corridors and communal areas.

The video, which has been blurred by Avon and Somerset Police, shows students in masks trying to move through the corridors and the party guests, who had spilled out of one of the shared flats into communal corridors and stairways of the student block in Frogmore Street, in the city centre.

A groan can be heard from partygoers as officers enter the party.

Those attending were dispersed and the two 19-year-old organisers were given fixed penalty notices.

Fines start at £200 and can be doubled up to £6,400 for repeat offenders.

Organisers of large parties can be hit with £10,000 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) - but it is not known what amount the two men were fined.

Chief Inspector Justin French from Avon and Somerset police said: “It’s hard to believe those involved in this gathering would be so reckless and act without care or thought about the impact their actions will have on the community in which they live. This is a deadly virus and rates in Bristol have been rising, which makes their actions even more reprehensible.

"Most people are doing the right thing and staying at home. It's the actions of a few people who are ignoring or bending the rules which is putting everyone at risk."

