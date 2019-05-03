WATCH: The Moment Tommy Robinson Is Covered In Milkshake

A viral video shows the moment EDL founder Tommy Robinson is drenched in milkshake while campaigning in the North West, where he hopes to become an MEP.

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had the drink thrown over his head and shoulders during public campaigning in Warrington, Cheshire.

In the video, Robinson can be seen arguing with an Asian man identified by Asian Image news as 23-year-old Danyal Mahmud.

He begins arguing with Mr Mahmud, before the McDonald's milkshake is thrown over him.

Tommy Robinson is standing as an independent MEP in upcoming EU elections. Picture: Newsflare

This is the second time in a week Robinson has been covered in milkshake, following a similar incident in Bury, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday.

After the incident a scuffle breaks out and Mr Robinson then appears to throw several punches at the man before the two are dragged apart.

As the video ends the person filming can be heard to shout: "That's what you get for being a fascist"

Mr Robinson's suit and head ended covered in milkshake. Picture: Newsflare

Cheshire Police said they were aware of an allegation of assault made following an incident in Bridge Street in Warrington. "We are looking into the circumstances," the force said.

Mr Mahmud, 23, told Asian Image newspaper he was on his way home when Mr Robinson approached him.

He said: "I was in Warrington for a meeting and afterwards was on my way home. I had to pass this group of people. He just kept talking to me. I kept moving location. I was the only Asian guy there.

"I said to him I do not wish to speak to you on or off camera. I just got annoyed with him. A milkshake slipped out of my hand.

"I had no intention of doing anything or reacting in any way. But he kept talking. I feel a bit shaken up and shocked to be honest."

LBC has approached Mr Robinson's campaign for comment.