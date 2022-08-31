Have-a-go hero chases down watch thieves to give owner back his timepiece after late night assault

31 August 2022, 10:01

Three images of men have been released by police
Three images of men have been released by police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

A have-a-go hero managed to get a man's watch back after chasing down three thieves.

Amid a wave of thefts of the devices, the Met said a man in his 30s was attacked by three men outside Seven Islands Leisure Centre in Southwark when they took his watch and tried to steal his phone.

The man was travelling on a Route 47 bus from Shoreditch High Street Station after a night out and three suspects got on at the same stop.

When he got off at about 12.20am on Wednesday 30 March, he was attacked by the three who had followed him off the bus and they stole his watch.

When a member of the public came to help him the men ran away. The have-a-go-hero then chased them down and managed to get the watch back.

The victim did not need treatment in hospital.

CCTV images have now been released of three men police want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Police issued a series of images
Police issued a series of images. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The suspects are described as Middle Eastern in appearance, aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 9ins, slim and with dark hair.

All wore dark clothing and spoke with "overseas" accents, the Met said.

PC Johanna Hernandez Garcia, of the force's Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "This was a nasty attack and the victim was lucky not to sustain serious injuries. We have carried out a number of inquiries to piece together the events of that night and are now appealing for the assistance of the public.

Read more: Police slap down 'ridiculous' suggestion for Londoners to hide valuables amid surge in violent street robberies

Police want help to speak to these men
Police want help to speak to these men. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"No one should have to go about their day in fear of thieves and we know the impact such crimes have on victims. I would remind people to remain aware of their surroundings and where possible, keep valuables out of sight."

The appeal follows footage shared online of two violent watch thefts taking place in broad daylight across London.

One clip showed two moped thieves smashing in the window of a Bugatti Chiron with a hammer in a bid to steal the owner's watch.

Read more: Terrifying moment woman 'held at knife point by thieves attempting to steal watch'

Police want to speak to three men
Police want to speak to three men. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The man on a motorcycle made the move while stopping in traffic while another man could be seen closing in from the other side of the car.

Meanwhile, a woman was held at knife point while thieves were believed to be targeting her watch.

She could be heard screaming as the attack unfolded, with a man also getting caught up in the brawl.

Read more: Watch robbery victim urges others to be vigilant amid high value timepiece crime wave

Detective Inspector Treasa O'Donoghue, who oversees the Met's Scorpion team - a specialised unit targeting criminals using mopeds to rob - told LBC: "If you're wearing that type of watch [a Rolex] and it does stand out I just ask people to be extra vigilant.

"I'm not here to say or dictate to anybody 'don't wear your watches, hide them away'…that's just ridiculous.

"It's up to you as an individual - all we're asking is to be more aware of where you are and who's around.”

