Watch as wandering wallaby hops around hospital in Australia

18 February 2021, 14:52

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment an adventurous wallaby was caught on camera hopping around a hospital in Australia.

The mischievous marsupial was spotted on CCTV bouncing through the front door of the building in the town of Hamilton, Victoria.

After making its way through the sliding doors, the wandering wallaby hopped past the front desk before turning back towards the entrance.

An astonished healthcare worker can be seen in the footage at the reception desk capturing the heartwarming moment on her phone.

This is the moment the wandering wallaby hopped on into a hospital in Australia
This is the moment the wandering wallaby hopped on into a hospital in Australia. Picture: PA
One healthcare worker looked on in astonishment as the marsupial paid a flying visit
One healthcare worker looked on in astonishment as the marsupial paid a flying visit. Picture: PA

The meandering macropod took a short break before continuing through the corridors of the Hamilton Base Hospital.

Following a few minutes of fun, the animal bolted out the automatic doors back into the wild.

The town, with a population of just less than 10,000, is also home to the eastern barred bandicoot, an endangered rabbit-sized marsupial that is the basis for the popular video game character Crash Bandicoot.

