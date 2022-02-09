Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm

9 February 2022, 21:12

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm
Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter's firm.

By Megan Hinton

The Captain Tom Foundation is being investigated by the Charities Commission after concerns were raised about its accounts and governance.

The watchdog confirmed a case had been opened after official accounts were made public, showing £162,336 had been splashed on "management".

The charity was created in June 2020 to build upon the fundraising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised nearly £39m after he completed 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He was knighted for his efforts by the Queen in the summer of 2020 before dying with coronavirus in February 2021.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Charity Commission said: "We have been in ongoing contact with the trustees of the Captain Tom Foundation on its set-up and governance arrangements and as part of this work will now assess the charity's recently submitted accounts."

It added that although a case has been launched, it does not mean any wrongdoing has been found.

Documents reveal that £54,039 has been paid to two companies run by Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin, and figures showed more money was spent on management costs than was given to charities.

From May 5, 2020 to May 31, 2021, the foundation paid grants to four charities amounting to £40,000 each but £209,433 was recorded as being spent on support costs including £162,336 on "management".

Organisations that received the grants included the Royal British Legion, Mind, Willen Hospice, and Helen and Douglas House.

Reimbursement costs of £16,097 were paid from the charity funds to Club Nook Limited, a company run by Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom's daughter.

The accounts state this cost came from accommodation, security and transport, incurred when Captain Sir Tom was "travelling around the UK to promote the charitable company".

A further £37,942 was also paid to a company named Maytrix Group Limited, which is also run by Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband.

The costs are said to cover to photography, office rental, telephone and third-party consultancy costs.

Expense payments of £1,686 were also made to Ms Ingram-Moore to cover "motor, post, subscription and travel costs"

Stephen Jones, chair of trustees for The Captain Tom Foundation, said: "As a young charity, we have been working closely with the Charity Commission since we launched, and we welcome their input following the publication of our recent audited annual accounts."

