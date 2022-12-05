Breaking News

Raiders steal £300k of watches from England star Raheem Sterling's home as 'no threat of violence' police say

Raheem Sterling flew back from Qatar following the break in. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Surrey police have confirmed there was 'no threat of violence' involved in the recent raid on England footballer Raheem Sterling's home, following reports £300,000 worth of watches were stolen from the property.

It comes as police also confirmed that his family were out at the time of the break-in.

The England international missed last night's 3-0 win over Senegal, leaving the World Cup squad to fly back to the UK following reports of the break in.

It was initially suggested his family were at home at the time of the raid, however, Surrey police have subsequently confirmed the his family discovered the items missing upon their return home.

A spokesperson for the footballer said the star was "shaken" by the news.

They added: "As soon as he was alerted he wanted to get home, concerned for the well-being of his children".

£300k of watches are thought to have been stolen from Sterling's Surrey home. Picture: Contributor: Independent Photo Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

Surrey Police said: "We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

"Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3rd after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances are underway and the investigation is ongoing.

They added: "No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

It follows a press conference in which England captain Harry Kane said the team's "thoughts are with him and his family".

"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that."

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Sterling had left the squad after Sunday's win, which saw the team sail through to the last 16 of the World Cup.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first," added Southgate.