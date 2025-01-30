Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

30 January 2025, 00:25

A Thames Water van
Thames Water customers' bills are set to rise by 31%. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The average British household will pay an extra £123 in their annual water bill from April 1.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 26% increase equates to a rise of around £10 a month, from £40 to £50.

The change will take the average water and wastewater bill from £480 to £603 for the next year alone.

But millions of households face even steeper rises, with Southern Water customers told they will see a 47% increase, Hafren Dyfrdwy and South West Water bills rising by 32%, Thames Water customers warned they will see a 31% hike and Yorkshire Water raising bills by 29%.

Bournemouth Water customers will also see a 32% increase to their bills.

The increase will see the average yearly Southern Water bill reach £703.

Read more: Water bills to rise by £31 per year over next five years as '60,000' homes without water in southern England

Read more: Thames Water says it has to raise bills by 59% over next five years

Caller reacts to water companies only paying £2 in fines to Ofwat since 2021

Other factors, such as whether a customer is metered and how much water they use, means the bill changes will vary considerably for customers depending on their circumstances.

The increases are higher than those announced by Ofwat in its new five-year price limits for firms just before Christmas as they include inflation.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) said stronger and fairer support was urgently needed to protect struggling households from the largest rise in water bills since the privatisation of the water industry 36 years ago.

Water UK said firms would invest around £20 billion from April 2025 to March 2026, the highest ever level of expenditure in a single year, and the first in a five-year programme of investment worth £104 billion up to 2030.

The investment would help to build nine new reservoirs and nine new water transfer schemes, upgrade the capacity of 1,700 wastewater treatment works to reduce pollution and improve and protect more than 15,000 kilometres of rivers across England and Wales.

Firms would also support more than three million households with their bills as part of a £4.1 billion package over the next five years.

'It's a total mess': Tom Swarbrick reacts as water bills are set to rise by 36% over five years

Industry body Water UK advised customers should contact their water company directly to see what help was available if they were concerned.

It said that following the latest increases, water bills were now only around 5% higher than they were in 2010 in real terms.

Water UK chief executive David Henderson said: "We understand increasing bills is never welcome and, while we urgently need investment in our water and sewage infrastructure, we know that for many this increase will be difficult.

"Water companies will invest a record £20 billion in 2025-26 to support economic growth, build more homes, secure our water supplies and end sewage entering our rivers and seas."

CCW said customers continued to face a postcode lottery of social tariff schemes, which meant the level of support and who was eligible varied considerably across England and Wales.

Feargal Sharkey tests pollution in the River Brent

CCW chief executive Mike Keil said: "These rises are the largest we've seen since privatisation and will heap considerable pressure on millions of customers who are already having to make difficult choices.

"Customers want to see investment in improving services and cleaning up our rivers but that can't come at an unbearable cost to struggling households.

"Around 2.5 million households are already in debt to their water company and there is a danger that number will grow unless some companies show more ambition around financial support."

The increases come amid high levels of sewage spills and under-investment in pipes, sewers and reservoirs over the last decade.

Despite this, United Utilities and South West Water's parent company Pennon have already said they will raise dividend payouts to shareholders this year so that they increase in line with inflation.

James Wallace, the chief executive of campaign group River Action, said: "We're being told to celebrate the 'record investment' of water companies, but in reality, it is the public that will pay the price for their decades of neglect. Instead of fixing crumbling infrastructure, water companies have saddled themselves with billions in junk debt, leaving us with sewage-choked rivers, and paying extortionate interest rates through bill hikes.

"Communities and customers won't be fooled by this web of lies. It's time for broken utilities like Thames Water to be put into Special Administration and refinanced to operate for public benefit not investor return.

"Meanwhile, the Water Commission must end the failed privatisation experiment and reform the broken regulators to ensure a sustainable and resilient water and sewage system for future generations. Rivers do not need economic growth, they enable it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double

Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Exclusive
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Exclusive
Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

Hundreds of climate campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice while the mass hearing took place

Eco-activists insist they acted 'out of sacrifice' as they appeal 'draconian' sentences

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said Rachel Reeves "hasn't a clue" about how to generate growth in aviation

Ryanair boss says Reeves ‘hasn’t a clue’ about creating growth and Heathrow expansion is ‘dead cat’
Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report
Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process
Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News