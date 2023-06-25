Exclusive

Man, 58, hit by van in Nottingham attack cannot recognise relatives as family 'doesn't know how bad he'll get'

Wayne has been in hospital since the attack. Picture: Supplied/Alamy

By Alex Hulse

The family of a man critically hurt in last week's attacks in Nottingham has exclusively told LBC they "don't know how bad he's going to get" and he struggles to recognise relatives.

Wayne Birkett, 58, was one of three people struck by a van in the city centre on Tuesday, June 13.

He was left with severe fractures and head injuries after "stopping for a cigarette" whilst going to work in Milton Street.

His brother, Shaun, says the family are in disbelief it happened. "It's terrible. It still see him in hospital and think he's alright. But he isn't. It's hard to believe. Things like this don't happen do they."

Wayne suffered severe fractures to his collarbone, ribs and pelvis and has suffered head injuries which mean he cannot recognise some family members.

"His head injuries are going to get worse before they get better," continued Shaun. "So it's a case of waiting, and patience."

"Wayne is alive, but bless the other ones. He's still with us. Don't know how bad he's going to get or how good he's going to get. We've just got to stand there and cope haven't we."

Wayne's family are thankful he survived. Picture: Alamy

Wayne's family have set up a GoFundMe page to help support his recovery and to help with costs as he recovers.

More than £1,700 has been raised out of the £2,000 target.

Colin Birkett donated to the fundraiser, writing: "To my son, I pray for you to get better soon. I love you, dad xx"

Shaun's partner Jennifer Crowden said: "Wayne is going to need a lot of help in his recovery and he could be off work for months - or even if he will be able to return to work.

"With the cost of living and how things are these days any help and support would be greatly appreciated."

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, died after being stabbed in Ilkeston Road and Magdala Road.

Police continue to investigate the attack. Picture: Alamy

Two other people, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, were also hurt in the van attack in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street.

The attack led police to shut off vast swathes of central Nottingham as they investigated the attack, which shocked the community.

Vigils have been held for the victims as their families united in their grief.

Valdo Calocane, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He's next due before Nottingham Crown Court in September.