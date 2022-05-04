Wayne Couzens and killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to have prison sentences reviewed

4 May 2022, 06:05 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 06:12

Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, and Emma Tustin, who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are set to have their sentences reviewed.
Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, and Emma Tustin, who killed Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are set to have their sentences reviewed.

By Sophie Barnett

The murderer of Sarah Everard, Wayne Couzens, is among five killers who are set to have their prison sentences reviewed by the Court of Appeal.

The disgraced former Met Police officer, who kidnapped, raped and murdered the 33-year-old marketing executive in south London, will have his whole-life sentence reviewed by five senior judges today.

The special court of five judges will hear challenges or appeals to the prison sentences of five killers, including Wayne Couzens and the killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes.

Jordan Monaghan, who murdered two of his children and his new partner, and double murderer Ian Stewart will also have their sentences reviewed.

Wayne Couzens will have his prison sentence reviewed.
Wayne Couzens will have his prison sentence reviewed.

Couzens, who was a serving Met Police officer when he murdered Ms Everard in March 2021, was handed a whole-life term because the circumstances of the case were "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal".

It was the first time a whole-life order had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

Couzens, 49, will attempt to appeal his whole-life order.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are also expected to have their sentences reviewed.

Tustin, Arthur's killer stepmother, was jailed for life in December last year, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old's murder.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Arthur, whose body was covered in 130 bruises, suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in Tustin's care.

His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter and is due to appeal his sentence.

Attorney General Suella Braverman will also challenge both sentences under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Double murderer Ian Stewart, 61, who was convicted of murdering his first wife six years before he went on to murder his fiancée, is also due to appeal against his whole-life order.

Double killer Ian Stewart, was convicted of killing his fiancee Helen Bailey and for murdering his wife, Diane Stewart, six years earlier.
Double killer Ian Stewart, was convicted of killing his fiancee Helen Bailey and for murdering his wife, Diane Stewart, six years earlier.

Stewart killed 51-year-old children's book author Helen Bailey in 2016, and dumped her body in the cesspit of the £1.5 million home they shared in Hertfordshire.

A trial previously heard it was most likely she was suffocated while sedated by drugs, and Stewart was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

After this conviction, police investigated the 2010 death of Stewart's first wife, Diane Stewart, 47.

The cause of her death was recorded at the time as sudden unexplained death in epilepsy, but in February Stewart was found guilty of her murder.

Stewart will attempt to appeal his whole-life order.

Jordan Monaghan was jailed for life for the murder of two of his own children and his girlfriend.
Jordan Monaghan was jailed for life for the murder of two of his own children and his girlfriend.

The minimum 40-year term handed to Jordan Monaghan after he murdered two of his children and his new partner will also be reviewed by judges.

In December 2021 Monaghan was jailed after smothering his 24-day-old daughter Ruby as she slept in a Moses basket on New Year's Day 2013.

Eight months later he smothered his 21-month-old son Logan, and six years after that he murdered his new partner, Evie Adams, with a drugs overdose.

The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Sweeney and Mr Justice Johnson is due to start on Wednesday at 10.30am.

The five judges are expected to give their decisions at a later date.

Ukrainian pregnant woman Alyona, 20, holds her son Sergei, 1, as they wait for boarding during an evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from besieged steel mill

A passerby pauses at a memorial for the people killed in mass shooting in Sacramento, California

Prosecutors charge three with murder in Sacramento mass shooting
Supreme Court Abortion

US abortion trends have changed since landmark 1973 ruling

US president Joe Biden

Biden blasts Supreme Court’s abortion draft ruling

Supreme Court Abortion

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump businesses and inaugural committee to pay out £600,000 to settle lawsuit
Brittney Griner

US basketball star being wrongfully detained in Russia, say US officials
Satellite image showing previous damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

Russian forces storming Mariupol steel plant, say Ukrainian fighters
People wait to be processed upon their arrival at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia

Aid workers prepare stretchers and toys for Mariupol evacuees
Boris Johnson addressing Kyiv Parliament.

'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr has claimed the upcoming local elections are the practice round for the Tories and Labour.

Andrew Marr: Tories and Labour warm up for the next general election
Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
The old Chinese curse, may you live in interesting times, certainly applies to Boris right now.

LBC Views: Boris may be lauded in Ukraine but that may mean nothing back home
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'
Rachel Johnson has defended Boris Johnson over Labour attacks during PMQs

'Nobody's perfect': Rachel Johnson's fiery clash with a caller over personal attacks on the PM
Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools

