Wayne Lineker says he's 'doing ok' after being knocked out by single punch after protecting woman from being harassed

13 June 2024, 18:03 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 18:15

Wayne Lineker has shared an update with fans
Wayne Lineker said he had a stitches and a swollen lip. Picture: Instagram/@waynelineker

By Flaminia Luck

Wayne Lineker has reassured fans he is "doing ok" in a new health update after being knocked unconscious as he stepped into a dispute to protect a female friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a new social media post, he said he was "very unfortunate" and things "could have been much worse".

The multimillionaire bar owner and brother of football star Gary Lineker was filmed being punched by a man in an Ibiza street surrounded by a large group of onlookers.

Footage shows Lineker, 62, holding up his arms to protect himself as the man moved forward to attack him.

He fell to the ground after being punched, with eyewitnesses saying he was unconscious for several minutes.

Lineker and his assailant are said to have got into the dispute after he intervened to stop a female friend in her twenties being pestered by the man and his friends.

In the post on Thursday, he said: "I wanted to write this post to let everyone know that I’m doing ok… I have a few stitches and a swollen lip.

"It could have been much worse so I count myself very fortunate I wasn’t standing 2 yards further back, as my head would have impacted the wall.

"Obviously the video is very disturbing to see especially for my family.

"The papers were very accurate and it was a simple case of me just trying to protect a girl from being harassed.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of concern the support has been really overwhelming."

Warning: The video below contains violence

