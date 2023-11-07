Wayne Rooney used to drink alcohol 'until almost passing out' during early Manchester United years

7 November 2023, 14:34

Wayne Rooney has revealed his struggles with alcohol during his early 20s
Wayne Rooney has revealed his struggles with alcohol during his early 20s. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Wayne Rooney used to drink alcohol "until almost passing out" during his early years at Manchester United, the football legend has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rooney, who joined Manchester United in 2004, told Rob Burrow's podcast that drinking alcohol offered him a "release" from the pressure of fame.

"My release was alcohol when I was in my early 20s. I'd drink almost until I'd pass out," the former Man United captain said.

"I didn't want to be around people, because sometimes you feel embarrassed.

"You feel like you've let people down and ultimately I didn't know how else to deal with it."

Wayne Rooney at Manchester United in 2005
Wayne Rooney at Manchester United in 2005. Picture: Getty

Rooney, who initially played for Everton until his big-money move in 2004, rapidly became a household name, also playing for England.

Asked about how he overcame challenges in his career, the former England captain said dealing with alcohol issues was one of the most difficult.

Read More: Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after fresh 'Wagatha Christie' claims made in Coleen Rooney documentary

Read More: Wayne Rooney was so obsessed with the Wagatha Christie trial he considered training to become a lawyer

Rooney went on: "When you don't take the help and guidance of others, you can be really in a low place, and I was for a few years with that.

"Thankfully, now I'm not afraid to go and speak to people about issues."

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney
Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney. Picture: Getty

Since retiring from playing football in 2021, Rooney has managed a variety of clubs, including Derby County and DC United.

He recently controversially replaced John Eustace as Birmingham City manager and is yet to win a game.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hadrian's Wall damaged by felled Sycamore Gap tree, says Historic England

Hadrian's Wall was damaged when iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts say

Portugal Corruption

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

Buildings in Rafah destroyed by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says Israel will have ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely

Italy Milan PSG Stabbings

Fan and police officer stabbed in clashes before Champions League match in Milan

Bangladesh garment workers block traffic in a protest over pay

Bangladesh raises minimum wage for garment workers following weeks of protests

Space telescope Euclid's panoramic view of the Horsehead Nebula

Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos taken by European space telescope

Man vaping - smoking an electronic cigarette / e-cigarette

Vape tax for next generation confirmed in King's Speech, as Government plans to create 'smoke-free generation'

Captain Tom Moore's family loose appeal against unauthorised spa

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore ordered to demolish controversial spa within three months

Adam Johnson with his fiancée Ryan Wolfe pictured earlier this year.

'To me you were everything': Adam Johnson's fiancée pays emotional tribute as ice hockey star laid to rest

Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor and state governors agree new measures to curb migration

Freddie Coleman, 15, was fatally injured by a car crash on Stock Road on November 3.

Parents pay tribute to ‘kind, happy, funny boy’ killed in Essex school run car crash

A football regulator will be implemented in 2024

Super League banned and new owners' test: 'Historic moment for football' as Independent Regulator planned for 2024

King Charles confirmed the plans to ban smoking for the next generation.

King Charles announces tobacco ban in plans to create 'smoke-free generation'

Around 100 people were injured due to the impact of the storm.

Saga cruise ship forced to return to UK after 100 passengers injured amid ‘horrendous’ storm

Britain's King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, reads the King's speech from The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament

Read it in full: Charles' first King's speech as Monarch

The King called London pedicabs 'a scourge' on the capital

Charles announces crackdown on 'the scourge of unlicensed pedicabs in London' during King's speech

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Nato flag

Nato announces formal suspension of Cold War-era treaty after Russia withdrawal

USB offices in the City of London

UBS reports pre-tax loss but benefits of Credit Suisse merger gathering steam

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
King Charles III Delivers Speech At The Opening Of Parliament

From Black Rod to the Delivering of the 'hostage'; The traditions behind the King's Speech and what they mean
Spanish police charge against far-right protesters in Madrid

Protests turn ugly as pressure mounts on Spain over amnesty talks with Catalans

A jacaranda tree in bloom in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya declares surprise public holiday in campaign to plant 15 billion trees

King Charles delivers his first speech to Parliament as monarch

King's Speech at a glance: Smoking ban, crime crackdown and new football regulator

Jewish man Paul Kessler died during dual Israel and Palestine rallies in California

Jewish man dies a day after he was injured in a violent clash at pro-Palestine rally in US

A cyclist rides through the smog in New Delhi

Construction banned and schools shut as toxic air engulfs New Delhi

Lord Barroch says the UN may have a role in "supervising the long-lasting long-term humanitarian support" in Gaza.

‘UN has no short-term role in ending Israel-Hamas conflict’ says former UK National Security Adviser

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew in a private jet

Prince Harry labelled 'eco-hypocrite' after flying in private jet with Meghan to Katy Perry concert

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit