Wayne's World star Dana Carvey's son Dex dies of accidental overdose aged just 32

17 November 2023, 13:50

The actor described his son as being "extremely talented".
The actor described his son as being "extremely talented". Picture: Alamy

By Olivia Stringer

Wayne's World star Dana Carvey has said that his 32-year-old son, Dex, has died of an "accidental overdose".

Announcing the news in an Instagram post on Thursday night, the devastated actor described his son's death as a "terrible tragedy".

The post read: "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years.

"He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, filmmaking, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun."

"But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

The 68-year-old actor added that anyone struggling with addiction, or who has a loved one that is struggling is in the prayers of Carvey and his wife Paula.

Commenting on the social media post, one fan said they were "heartbroken" while another said, "I'm beyond sorry for your loss."

In a further Instagram post, Carvey posted a picture of himself and his son, with the caption "Dex and me working together. What a joy."

The pair starred in a number of TV shows together, including The Funster, Behind The Comics, and Carpool Pandering.

Carvey is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live, for which he won and Emmy in 1993.

